Early morning shooting in SF Visitacion Valley leaves 1 with life-threatening injuries

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

SAN FRANCISCO – A shooting in San Francisco's Visitacion Valley neighborhood early Wednesday morning left a male victim with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The shooting was reported at 4:47 a.m. in the 200 block of Blythedale Avenue.

The victim was taken to a hospital and an update on his condition was not immediately available.

No arrest has been made in connection with the shooting and San Francisco police have not released any description of the suspect.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.

First published on August 10, 2022 / 1:37 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

