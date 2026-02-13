E-40 joins Oakland Roots and Soul ownership group, announces Coliseum home opener concert

Bay Area rap legend and entrepreneur E-40 announced Friday that he has joined the ownership group of the Oakland Roots and Soul Sports Club.

E-40 said in a press statement that he hopes to use his platform to increase Oakland's pro soccer footprint and elevate the club's commitment to combining the sport with local culture and community.

In addition, E-40 said he will perform at the Roots' home opener on March 14 against New Mexico United at the Oakland Coliseum.

"Bringing my business acumen and sports fandom together as part of the Oakland Roots & Soul ownership group is truly special," E-40 said in a prepared statement. "This move is about investing in a sport that connects the world. I look forward to working closely with the ownership team to continue to amplify the fan experience while delivering successful results on the field."

The Vallejo, California-native joins several other local artists and celebrities with a stake in the city's men's and women's soccer teams, including Mistah F.A.B., Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong, former NFL star Marshawn Lynch, former WNBA All-star and USA Olympic champion Ruthie Bolton, and radio legend Sway Calloway.

The Oakland Roots SC and Oakland Soul SC are owned by a group of investors under the parent organization Oakland Pro Soccer LLC. The organization features a unique ownership mode that included a 2023 community investment campaign where local fans bought a stake in the clubs for anywhere from $100 to $25,000.

As of 2025, the clubs were valued at $93 million, up from $78 million in 2023.