Hundreds of Dublin Unified School District teachers strike for 2nd day

Teachers in the Dublin Unified School District took to the picket lines on Tuesday as a strike enters its second day.

According to the Dublin Teachers Association, no deal was reached Monday.

"Our members remain completely committed to ensuring that every Dublin student receives the individual attention they deserve," Brad Dobrzenski, the union's president, said in a statement. "With our over 700 members, and the community standing behind us, we know that there is a pathway to a student-centered settlement."

The teachers are seeking a 3.5% raise, increased healthcare coverage, along with reduced class sizes at the elementary and high school levels. Teachers are also seeking a full-time counselor at every elementary school campus.

Meanwhile, the district's offer mirrors an independent fact-finding report which called for a 2.1% raise along with a one-time bonus of 1%. The district claimed the fact-finder's recommendations would cost $11.6 million over three years, while the union's counterproposal would cost $32 million over the same time period.

"Unfortunately, we're pretty far apart at this point," district assistant superintendent of educational services Matt Campbell told CBS News Bay Area on Sunday about the contract negotiations.

Campuses are open during the strike on a reduced schedule.

In addition to picketing at campuses, teachers plan to rally at the district office at 4:15 p.m. ahead of a school board meeting at 6 p.m.