Driver killed in crash on Highway 280 in Burlingame
One person was killed in a solo-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate Highway 280 in Burlingame on Thursday morning.
The crash occurred at about 6:40 a.m. just south of Trousdale Drive.
A gray Honda sedan with multiple passengers swerved for an unknown reason and the driver overcorrected, causing the vehicle to go down an embankment and strike a tree, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Sophie Lu.
One passenger died from their injuries. Other passengers were taken to a hospital.
One lane was closed while the scene was investigated by the CHP and the San Mateo County Coroner's Office.
