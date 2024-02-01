Driver killed in crash on Highway 280 in Burlingame

One person was killed in a solo-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate Highway 280 in Burlingame on Thursday morning.

The crash occurred at about 6:40 a.m. just south of Trousdale Drive.

A gray Honda sedan with multiple passengers swerved for an unknown reason and the driver overcorrected, causing the vehicle to go down an embankment and strike a tree, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Sophie Lu.

One passenger died from their injuries. Other passengers were taken to a hospital.

One lane was closed while the scene was investigated by the CHP and the San Mateo County Coroner's Office.