Driver killed in crash on E. Capitol Expressway in San Jose

/ CBS San Francisco

A fatal crash early Thursday closed a portion of East Capitol Expressway in San Jose.

The collision between two vehicles happened at about 1:11 a.m. One driver was pronounced dead at the hospital, the second driver suffered life-threatening injuries, according to a social media post from San Jose Police. 

The crash closed East Capitol Expressway in both directions between Snell Avenue and Vistapark Drive.

The crash marks the city's 28th traffic fatality of 2023. 

First published on July 20, 2023 / 7:57 AM

