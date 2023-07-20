Driver killed in crash on E. Capitol Expressway in San Jose

A fatal crash early Thursday closed a portion of East Capitol Expressway in San Jose.

The collision between two vehicles happened at about 1:11 a.m. One driver was pronounced dead at the hospital, the second driver suffered life-threatening injuries, according to a social media post from San Jose Police.

The crash closed East Capitol Expressway in both directions between Snell Avenue and Vistapark Drive.

The crash marks the city's 28th traffic fatality of 2023.