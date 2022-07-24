Driver injured in overnight Highway 101 crash near Robin Williams Tunnel

SAUSALITO -- Authorities said the driver of vehicle sustained moderate injuries Saturday night after a frightening solo vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 101, fire officials said.

Authorities said crews from Southern Marin Fire District and Marin County Fire responded for a solo vehicle accident on southbound Highway 101 south of the Rodeo Exit Saturday evening.

The Southern Marin Fire District Twitter account posted information about the incident Sunday morning, including photos as video from the scene near the Robin Williams Tunnel in Sausalito.

SOLO VEHICLE ACCIDENT: Clean-Up

The video showed CHP and fire units cleaning up the scene of the car in the accident, a black four-door car of undetermined make and model with major front-end damage. The vehicle's airbags appeared to have been deployed in the collision.

One patient -- the driver -- was extricated from the vehicle transported with moderate injuries to an area hospital.

Authorities did not say what the circumstances of the collision were.