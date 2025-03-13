Draymond Green leads Warriors to 6th straight win, topping the Kings 130-104

On another historic night for Stephen Curry, Draymond Green scored 23 points and the Golden State Warriors beat the Sacramento Kings 130-104 on Thursday night for their sixth straight victory and 11th of 12.

Fans jumped to their feet and cheered when Curry became the first player in NBA history with 4,000 career 3-pointers after he connected in the third quarter. A tribute played on the big screen during a timeout.

Playing a day before his 37th birthday, the two-time NBA MVP needed two more from deep coming into the game. Last Saturday, he became the 26th player to score 25,000 points. Curry had 11 points Thursday.

His first 3 was from the left wing with 5:35 left in the first. Smothered by Keegan Murray and DeMar DeRozan, Curry missed on his second try from near the top of the arc — after Green scored the first six points on a pair of 3s.

Jonathan Kuminga returned from a right ankle injury that sidelined him for 31 games. He had 18 points on 7-for-10 shooting.

DeRozan scored 23 points for the Kings in their third straight loss and fourth in five.

Steve Kerr matched late Hall of Famer Al Attles for most coaching wins in Warriors franchise history with 557.

Takeaways

Kings: C Domantas Sabonis sat out a sixth straight game with a strained left hamstring.

Warriors: Jimmy Butler added six points, seven assists and five rebounds as the Warriors improved to 13-2 with him.

Key moment

Curry's 4,000th came from the right wing off a pass from Moses Moody with 8:19 left in the third quarter. Curry shot 2 for 6 on 3s.

Key stat

After shooting 51.2% from long range in their last game, the Warriors were 22 of 39 (56.4%).

Up next

The Kings will complete a road back-to-back at Phoenix on Friday night. Golden State continues its seven-game homestand against New York on Saturday night.