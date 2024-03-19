Dr. Dre honored with star at Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

Compton native, Dr. Dre, was honored Tuesday at a Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony where his own star along the boulevard was revealed.

The rapper and producer's star lies next to Snoop Dogg's star, who was also in attendance at the afternoon ceremony and spoke fondly about his "brother from another mother."

After humorously thanking himself, Snoop Dogg thanked Dr. Dre for their legendary partnership, for his perfectionism and for creating magic in the studio together.

Snoop Dogg thanks Dr. Dre for being his teacher, mentor, protector and friend during a Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony revealing Dr. Dre's boulevard star. Hollywood Walk of Fame

"I want to thank me. I want to thank me for taking the call from Warren and Dr. Dre in 1991," Snoop Dogg said.

"I want to thank me for listening to Dre over the years and letting him be my teacher, mentor, brother, guardian, protector and most importantly a good friend."

Andre Rornell Young, known professionally as Dr. Dre received his star in the category of Recording.

"Growing up in Compton, I never imagined that I would one day be represented here among some of my childhood heroes," Dr. Dre said at the ceremony.

The nine-time GRAMMY Award-winning artist began his career as a member of the World Class Wreckin' Cru. Shortly after, he co-founded the revolutionary group N.W.A.

N.W.A became the fifth hip-hop group to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, 2016, and the group were recently honored with a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, 2024.

Dr. Dre's solo career began in 1992 when he released his solo debut album The Chronic, which has been certified triple platinum by the RIAA, reached the top 10 on the Billboard 200, and won a Grammy for Best Rap Solo Performance of "Let Me Ride."

During Tuesday's ceremony, Dr. Dre said he just focused on his passion for hip hop and the rest followed.

"I've been fortunate enough to make a living doing exactly what I love to do," Dr. Dre said.

He launched Aftermath Entertainment in 1996, where over the years he discovered hip-hop superstars such as Eminem, 50 Cent, Kendrick Lamar, and Anderson .Paak.

Jimmy Iovine and Dre established Beats Electronics in 2006 and later launched Beats Music – Apple acquired both in 2014.

In 2017, HBO released a four-part documentary, The Defiant Ones, chronicling the life and relationship of Iovine and Dre throughout the years and their influence in pop culture.

Dr. Dre won a GRAMMY and an Emmy for The Defiant Ones.

In 2013 the USC Jimmy Iovine and Andre Young Academy for Arts, Technology and the Business of Innovation was funded and established.

In 2022, they expanded their efforts to the Los Angeles Unified School District opening the Iovine and Young Center, the Integrated Design, Technology, and Entrepreneurship Magnet, a new high school that will offer students grounding in the same cutting-edge curriculum.

Dr. Dre donated $10 million to Compton High School for the school's new performing arts center which broke ground In 2022. The facility is named the "Andre 'Dr. Dre' Young Performing Arts Center," according to the Compton Unified School District.

In 2022, Dr. Dre collaborated with Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent, Eminem, and Kendrick Lamar on the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at Sofi Stadium, which took home three Emmys including a win for Outstanding Variety Special, the one and only time the Super Bowl halftime show has won an Emmy in that category.

In 2023, the Recording Academy and Black Music Collective created the inaugural Dr. Dre Global Impact Award to celebrate his trailblazing achievements in music.

This past February, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg launched Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop, the first ready-to-drink product from their new premium spirits company.

"I'm most proud elevating the clarity and sound of how we experience hip hop. Getting that thing right is one of my greatest achievements," Dr. Dre said.