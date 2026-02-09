Shooting in downtown San Jose following Super Bowl sends 5 people to hospital

At least five people were hospitalized after a shooting in downtown San Jose that took place following the Super Bowl late Sunday night.

According to San Jose police, officers were called to the area of North Market Street and West Santa Clara Street, near San Pedro Square, shortly after 10:45 p.m.

Initially, police reported that three people were transported to hospitals for treatment. In an update early Monday morning, police said five adult victims were taken to hospitals with varying gunshot wound injuries.

Police said all victims were expected to survive.

According to officers, the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident. Earlier in the day, the area was packed with revelers watching the Super Bowl as the game was being played at Levi's Stadium.

The shooting follows another shooting in downtown on the 100 block of Paseo de San Antonio early Sunday morning. Two men died at the scene in the earlier shooting.

Both shootings are under investigation.