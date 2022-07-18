Arrest made in fatal stabbing of homeless woman in downtown San Jose

SAN JOSE – An arrest has been made in the death of a homeless woman who was fatally stabbed downtown San Jose last week, police said.

According to officers, the woman was found stabbed on the 100 block of South Market Street around 9:30 p.m. on July 12. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the victim was homeless. Her name has not been released pending notification of family.

Following an investigation, detectives were able to identify a suspect, who was arrested without incident in the area of Santa Clara and Market Streets on Friday.

Saunray Winchester. San Jose Police Department

The suspect, identified as 40-year-old Saunray Winchester, was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of homicide. Police said Winchester was also known to be homeless, frequenting the downtown area.

According to jail records, Winchester is being held without bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday.