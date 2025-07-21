Man dies following weekend altercation, stabbing in downtown San Jose

Police in San Jose have launched a homicide investigation following a deadly stabbing in the city's downtown over the weekend.

Officers were called to the 90 block of South 2nd Street, between San Fernando and Santa Clara streets, on reports of a stabbing around 12:50 a.m. Sunday. When police arrived, they found an adult male suffering from at least one stab wound.

Life-saving measures were performed on the man and paramedics were called to the scene. The victim was taken to a hospital where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries and died.

Authorities have not released the victim's name.

Police said an unknown suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. The suspect has not been identified as of Monday.

According to a preliminary investigation, detectives said the victim was involved in a physical confrontation before the stabbing. Detectives also believe several uninvolved bystanders may have recorded the incident on cellphone video.

Police said the stabbing was the city's 15th homicide of 2025.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Barragan or Detective Harrington of the department's Homicide Unit over email or by calling 408-277-5283.