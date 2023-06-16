Doggy found wandering on Bay Bridge eastern span

SAN FRANCISCO -- A dog was found wandering on the Bay Bridge Friday morning and was picked up by California Highway Patrol.

The CHP San Francisco office tweeted an image of the dog, which appears to be a young pit bull terrier with orange-hued fur and a white patch on its chest.

Looking for my owner…

This lovable guy was located by us early this morning on I-80 e/b SF/Oakland Bay Bridge wandering in the center median. If you lost your dog, please respond to the SF Animal Care & Control to retrieve him. Please ensure you properly restrain your animals. pic.twitter.com/kL7wzAiO9e — CHP San Francisco (@CHPSanFrancisco) June 16, 2023

The male dog was found wandering in the center median of the eastbound lanes of the Bay Bridge's eastern span.

The CHP urged anyone who lost their dog to contact SF Animal Care & Control to retrieve him and drivers were urged to ensure their pets are properly restrained in vehicles.