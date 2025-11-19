Discover Santa Clara: Pedro's Restaurant

A Silicon Valley mainstay since 1980, Pedro's Restaurant has long drawn patrons to its sprawling, hacienda-style setting with the promise of flavorful Mexican dishes and a sense of community that spans generations.

"We have grandparents who bring their grandchildren, and then those grandchildren grow up, and end up bringing their kids in," owner Jessica Kapoor said, reflecting on the restaurant's decades-long relationship with local families.

Though the years pass, loyal customers say the quality hasn't wavered. With an array of televisions lighting up the dining room on game days, Pedro's has also become a popular destination for San Francisco 49ers fans looking to combine food, football, and precious parking to catch a game at Levi's Stadium.

"A lot of guests like to come in and enjoy brunch," Kapoor said. "They can park here, and they get to walk the beautiful trail to Levi's Stadium and then come back."

But it isn't just the nachos or other menu favorites that keep guests returning. Employees and longtime diners say the community dynamic gives the hacienda a sense of home.

"It's been like a family. I've been here since I was almost a teenager. I came here in 1993," long-time manager Dora Garcia said.

The restaurant's expansive hacienda, which can accommodate more than 300 people, has also hosted countless milestone events over the decades.

"They always say, 'Oh, I had my baby shower there, or my wedding party there,'" Kapoor said of individuals she meets when she is out and about in the city. "So that's really inspiring to know that this restaurant has touched so many lives, and we love to keep the legacy going."

After 45 years, that legacy remains deeply rooted in the heart of Santa Clara.