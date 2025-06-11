Dino Fire near San Luis Reservoir burns 200 acres as crews near 50% containment

Cal Fire crews responded to a fire near the San Luis Reservoir in Santa Clara County that began around 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

The fire had grown to 200 acres around 5:40 p.m., and Cal Fire said they had achieved 45% containment.

Named the Dino Fire, it started burning near eastbound Highway 152 and Dinosaur Point Road.

#DinoFire [update] at EB Hwy 152 X Dinosaur Point Rd, Pacheco Pass (Santa Clara County) is now 200 acres and 45%... Posted by CAL FIRE Santa Clara Unit on Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Cal Fire said air and ground resources are at the scene, and that wind and terrain is contributing to the blaze. It has caused the fire to spread east and into Merced County.