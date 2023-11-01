Día de los Muertos celebrations being held in San Francisco to honor lost loved ones

Day of the Dead preparations are underway across Mexico and parts of the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO — Day of the Dead preparations are underway across Mexico and parts of the Bay Area as families come together to build altars, light candles and honor the memories of their loved ones.

Jean Pilas and Yenia Jiménez transformed the Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts into a sanctuary of memories.

With vibrant marigolds, sugar skulls, and candles, they are crafting an altar, a portal that bridges the realms of the living and the departed.

"This community altar is dedicated to those who have passed away due to police brutality, like Sean Monterrosa and Amilkar Perez," explained Yenia Jiménez, highlighting the profound purpose behind the altar.

Their efforts are part of Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, a cherished Mexican tradition observed in various corners of San Francisco, including the Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts.

"These people have a very close personal relationship with me. For example, José Sarria, the first drag queen who ran for public office back in 1961 and almost won with more than 60,000 votes," shared Jean Pilas, pointing to the deep personal connections that make this celebration meaningful.

At the heart of this tradition lies the flor de cempasúchil, a bright orange flower known for its strong scent.

"It is believed that our ancestors and loved ones come to our altars guided by that strong scent of that beautiful flower," explained Martina Ayala, the director of the Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts.

Ayala invited KPIX and other attendees to build an altar, providing kits containing sugar skulls, candles, the flor de cempasúchil (marigold), and even Pan de Muerto, a traditional bread. With these essential elements, community members transformed the gallery into a Mexican cemetery, each altar a testament to a life once lived.

As part of the celebration, individuals were encouraged to create ofrendas, offerings, for their departed loved ones.

"What was your grandmother's name?" Ayala asked KPIX reporter Jose Martinez.

"Inés Marrugo," he responded.

"Inés Marrugo, today we honor you, and we ask her that her spirit comes and visits you. She will always, always be with you, inspiring you through her life lessons and her example," Ayala said.

Jean, Yenia, and others extended invitations to the community, urging them to join the celebration.

"It's a great opportunity for folks to come into the community and learn more about Día de los Muertos," emphasized Yenia Jiménez, underlining the event's educational and communal significance.