Images of suspects released in fatal shooting of "General Hospital" actor Johnny Wactor

Detectives in Los Angeles on Sunday released still security images of three suspects and a vehicle in connection with the shooting death of "General Hospital" actor Johnny Wactor, as they renewed their calls for information.

The former "General Hospital" star was fatally shot on May 25 in downtown Los Angeles. He had just finished his bartending shift and was walking to his car on Hope Street and Pico Boulevard.

That's when witnesses said Wactor was confronted by three people, who had his car raised up with a floor jack, in their attempt to steal a catalytic converter, according to police.

The 37-year-old was then shot by one of the suspects in the chest without provocation. That suspect was described as having a tattoo above the left eye and on the right cheek. Wactor later died at the hospital.

Police said the suspects fled northbound on Hope Street in a stolen black, 2018 four-door Infiniti Q50 with a tan interior. Some were wearing dark-colored clothing, as seen above.

Wactor played Brando Corbin on the daytime soap opera, General Hospital and also appeared on shows including "Westworld, "NCIS" and "Criminal Minds."

Anyone with any information as to the whereabouts of the three suspects was asked to call Central Bureau Homicide Detectives Howarth at (213) 996-4143 and Bobadilla at (213) 996-4173, if during business hours, or ask for the Central Area Watch Commander, if after-hours.