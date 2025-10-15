Destination Santa Clara: Mastro's Steakhouse

At Mastro's Steakhouse in Santa Clara, every day feels like a celebration, especially with 49ers season in full swing.

Whether you're into surf or turf, there's no shortage of showmanship, or smoke, in the upscale Santa Clara destination just a short drive from Levi's Stadium.

"We love the Niners," said Gustavo Solis, executive sous chef at Mastro's Santa Clara. "Our team is always happy to receive the Niners and the Niner fans. It doesn't matter the day — morning, PM — we are always available for them."

Located at Westfield Valley Fair, Mastro's Santa Clara is all about teamwork. Whether it's a server delivering a smoky lemon drop cocktail or a chef prepping a perfectly seared porterhouse, excellence is the driving force.

"It comes with a lot of responsibility," Solis said. "Because you have to build and create new culinary talent to be able to deliver the high standards that we have here at Mastro's — you know, creating this legacy."

It's a legacy 20 years in the making, with live music playing seven nights a week and a staff that knows how to handle the energy of a game-day crowd, win or lose.

"Super Bowl is going to be happening next year," said Ian Hoshino, general manager of Mastro's Santa Clara. "So anticipating that, getting a lot of support. We do have a lot of supporters. Everyone is excited. Pumped. Especially when we win, obviously. Regardless, there is support from all angles."

And if the game doesn't go your way? There's still one guaranteed comfort: dessert.

"At the moment we have this cinnamon pecan butter cake, which is absolutely delicious," Solis said.

At Mastro's Santa Clara, where fine dining meets the 49er faithful, every taste bud, and every guest, has a place to call home.