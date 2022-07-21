Demand for the monkeypox vaccine continues to outstrip supply in South Bay and SF

SANTA CLARA COUNTY -- Demand for monkeypox vaccines remained high in the Bay Area Wednesday, with the number of people seeking the shots far outpacing supply.

On Wednesday, Santa Clara County held its first monkeypox clinic. Nearly 200 people showed up to get vaccinated.

The county's heath department has a very limited supply of the vaccine, limiting availability to those eligible people who were able to schedule an appointment only.

"If there's anything we learned in the last couple of years, it's up to each of us to protect our community," said Campbell resident Eric Tooley. "And after being isolated from my friends and community for so long, i want to give people a hug without worrying i might be spreading something."

Additional information on monkeypox vaccine eligibility and availability in Santa Clara County can be found on the county's public health website, including details on a monkeypox town hall being held on Thursday, July 21 at 4 p.m.

KPIX

San Francisco is giving out its latest allocation of 4,000 vaccines, but that number was far less than city officials had requested. They're distributing the shots by appointment at clinics throughout the city.

At Zuckerberg San Francisco General, officials are offering appointments to men deemed high risk or people who have been identified as exposed to the monkypox virus through contract tracing.

Officials also have a limited number of drop-in vaccines available each day, but they were snapped up very early in the morning.

Mayor London Breed sent a letter to U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Beccera, saying San Francisco now has more monkeypox cases than most states. She also emphasized the need for more doses to protect the LGBTQ community and slow the spread of the disease.

San Francisco now has 141 diagnosed monkeypox cases, more than most states. We need more vaccines to protect our LGBTQ community which is at higher risk, and to slow the spread. pic.twitter.com/i3GeSHXxa6 — London Breed (@LondonBreed) July 20, 2022

Given the limited supply and federal government estimates, it may take six to nine months to get enough vaccines for everyone who wants one.

Additional information on monkeypox vaccine eligibility and availability can be found on the San Francisco Department of Public Health website.