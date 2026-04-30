Central California vandalism suspect arrested in Europe on arson, terror charges

A man wanted for vandalism on California's Central Coast was arrested by European authorities in connection with an alleged terror attack in Czechia, authorities said.

Police in Del Rey Oaks on Wednesday said they identified a suspect connected with the vandalism of the Wells Fargo bank at Canyon Del Rey Boulevard on Nov. 3, 2025.

According to officers, the suspect spray painted and caused what was described as "extensive damage" to the bank's exterior and doors. Police believe the suspect acted alone.

During an investigation, police identified the suspect as 26-year-old Nathan Limesand. Investigators said they also linked the suspect to multiple incidents in the neighboring community of Marina and in San Francisco.

Officers said Limesand was being held in Bulgaria, facing international charges of terrorism and arson.

According to the Bulgarian News Agency, Limesand was arrested Apr. 3 under a European arrest warrant issued by authorities in the Czech city of Pardubice. Limesand was taken to custody as he was attempting to leave Bulgaria for Turkey.

Limesand is accused of being part of a group that carried out an arson attack on a factory producing military equipment. Authorities said the fire had caused an estimated $7 million in damage to the buildings and destroyed another $5 million worth of goods, the agency reported.

The Associated Press reported on Mar. 24 that the attack in Pardubice, located about 60 miles east of Prague, involved a warehouse of a company supplying autonomous drones to Ukraine. At least three others were arrested.

On Apr. 16, Radio Bulgaria reported that a court approved Limesand's request to be extradited back to Czechia to face charges. He faces up to 20 years in prison in the case.

Police in Del Rey Oaks said they have submitted their case against Limesand to the Monterey County District Attorney's Office for filing consideration.