Debate surrounds what Boudin recall means for traditionally liberal San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO -- The recall of San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin is sparking conversation across the country, and there is a lot to talk about.

What does this mean for criminal justice reform? What's next for Chesa Boudin? Another question being asked is what the recall says about the current state of San Francisco politics.

Recalled SF DA Chesa Boudin. CBS

"From experience, and talking to people in the community, they were really frustrated about a lack of accountability for crimes that get committed in San Francisco." said Mayor London Breed Wednesday morning in her first comments since the vote.

Some have described Boudin's removal as a political earthquake; a sign that the tectonic plates of city politics are shifting.

"It definitely reflects the fact that a number of people have found each other," said political analyst Melissa Caen. "To some degree, we can take the school board recall for that. It brought a number of parents together. It brought people in the Asian community together. And that's a big part of what was behind this recall as well."

That coalition can be seen in the map showing how different San Francisco neighborhoods voted. Chinatown looks like the Sunset, just as the Excelsior looks a bit like Nob Hill, and Pac Heights like Visitacion Valley. Very different parts of the city reached a kind of consensus.

"People in San Francisco regard themselves as progressive or liberal, within reason," Caen said. "They're not interested in total dysfunction."

"I think, broadly, liberals, moderates, progressives, everybody wants a government that works for the city of San Francisco," said SFSU Political Science Professor Jason McDaniel. "Right now, things are not going very well and I think that upsets a lot of people. So anybody that's on the ballot right now would be in trouble."

That's another theory: that voters aren't necessarily moving right, they're just simply tired of dysfunction. If that's the case, more incumbents may have things to worry about.

"I think the mayor, if things continue the way they are now for another year or so, that's going to bode ill for the mayor's chances of getting reelected," McDaniel said.

Now that the voters of San Francisco have decided to remove district attorney Chesa Boudin, the next move is up to the mayor. London Breed will appoint someone until a special election to fill the seat is held this November.