San Francisco Mayor Breed mum on interim DA after recall of Chesa Boudin

SAN FRANCISCO -- Now that the voters of San Francisco have decided to remove district attorney Chesa Boudin, the next move is up to Mayor London Breed.

SF Mayor London Breed CBS

Breed will appoint someone until a special election to fill the seat is held this November. She discussed that and her thoughts on the recall for the first time Wednesday morning.

When asked by a reporter, the mayor declined to discuss her vote.

"I'm not going to talk about how I voted in the recall," Breed said. "Now is the time for healing. Now is the time to bring people in the city together and to focus on the decision ahead."

However, Breed said she wanted everyone to know one thing about the recall.

"This does not mean that criminal justice reform in San Francisco is going anywhere," she declared.

Breed also spoke a bit about what's already happening behind the scenes as she sets out to make her choice for district attorney.

"I wouldn't necessarily say that I have a list. I would say that there are a lot of people who have reached out to my office to express interest," she said.

The remarks came as the mayor toured several businesses with new District 6 Supervisor Matt Dorsey, who she appointed last month, just two months after appointing three members to the school board.

She also once appointed a district attorney, Suzy Loftus, before her loss to Chea Boudin. The mayor was asked about this breadth of appointments, and her growing responsibility for the state of the city.

"It's what the voters elected me to do," Breed said. "Make the hard decisions. And when you make these decisions to be comfortable with the fact that some people are going to agree with you and some people are going to disagree."

The replacement process doesn't move ahead for several weeks. The vote has to be certified by the board of supervisors, and then there can be a nominee from the mayor. That will not happen until late June or possibly early July.