Deadly crash slows Highway 4 commute in Pittsburg

PITTSBURG -- A deadly multiple vehicle crash early Wednesday blocked all lanes of Highway 4, backing up the morning commute for miles.

The California Highway Patrol reported at 5:06 a.m. that the Contra Costa County coroner had been called to the scene.

There was no immediate word on the number of victims involved in the collision or if there were any injuries.

The crash on the highway near Bailey Road was reported at around 4 a.m. in the westbound lanes, according to the CHP.

Fire rescue crews and CHP officers quickly responded to the scene.

Traffic was diverted off the highway at Bailey Road as officers investigate the cause of the crash. The lanes were reopened at 6:47 a.m.

The CHP advised Pittsburg area commuters of lingering delays and to seek alternate routes including Willow Pass Road.

At the height of the backup, the commute time between Highway 4 and Highway 160 to I-80 was more than an hour and half.