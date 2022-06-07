Watch CBS News
Local News

Deadly crash shuts down Highway 101 connector ramp to 80 in San Francisco

/ CBS San Francisco

Early morning fatal crash impacts 101 commute in San Francisco
Early morning fatal crash impacts 101 commute in San Francisco 00:55

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- A motorcyclist died early Tuesday in a multi-vehicle crash that shutdown the southbound Highway 101 connector ramp to I-80 in San Francisco, triggering a massive traffic backup.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 3:30 a.m. and involved a Honda Prius, a motorcyclist and another vehicle.

The crash forced the shutdown of the connector ramp and led to a Sigalert as investigators collected evidence on the freeway.

The impact of the crash triggered a massive backup on both 101 and 80 and stretched across the Bay Bridge into the East Bay.

There was no estimate as to when the connector will be reopened. The CHP said to seek alternate routes into San Francisco. 

First published on June 7, 2022 / 6:52 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.