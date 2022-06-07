Deadly crash shuts down Highway 101 connector ramp to 80 in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- A motorcyclist died early Tuesday in a multi-vehicle crash that shutdown the southbound Highway 101 connector ramp to I-80 in San Francisco, triggering a massive traffic backup.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 3:30 a.m. and involved a Honda Prius, a motorcyclist and another vehicle.

The crash forced the shutdown of the connector ramp and led to a Sigalert as investigators collected evidence on the freeway.

The impact of the crash triggered a massive backup on both 101 and 80 and stretched across the Bay Bridge into the East Bay.

There was no estimate as to when the connector will be reopened. The CHP said to seek alternate routes into San Francisco.