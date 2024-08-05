Deadly crash on eastbound I-80 on Oakland end of Bay Bridge snarls traffic

Fatal crash at eastern end of the Bay Bridge slows traffic out of San Francisco

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision involving a car and a big rig on eastbound I-80 just west of the Bay Bridge toll plaza, according to authorities.

According to CHP, Monday afternoon at approximately 1:20 p.m., officers assigned to the California Highway Patrol's San Francisco Area Office responded to a report of a two-vehicle traffic crash on eastbound I-80 coming off of the Bay Bridge near the lanes connecting to I-880. Responding officers were advised the vehicles involved were described as a gold Honda Accord and a big rig.

San Francisco CHP and fire personnel arrived on scene and determined the driver and sole occupant of the Honda had suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene. The driver of big rig did not sustain any injury.

Chopper video from the aftermath showed the Honda had sustained major front-end damage after apparently running into the back of the big rig. The two right lanes were initially blocked the response to the crash.

As of 2:12 p.m., the right lane of I-80 remained closed. The lane closers were significantly slowing eastbound traffic approaching the Bay Bridge from San Francisco, with traffic backed up all the way to the I-80/I-280 interchange.

At around 3 p.m., the Honda had been loaded onto a flatbed tow truck for removal and the right lane reopened shortly afterwards. The investigation into this incident is ongoing. The identity of the deceased will be released by the Alameda Coroner's Office.