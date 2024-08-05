Watch CBS News
Local News

Deadly crash on eastbound I-80 on Oakland end of Bay Bridge snarls traffic

By Dave Pehling

/ CBS San Francisco

Fatal crash at eastern end of the Bay Bridge slows traffic out of San Francisco
Fatal crash at eastern end of the Bay Bridge slows traffic out of San Francisco 00:27

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision involving a car and a big rig on eastbound I-80 just west of the Bay Bridge toll plaza, according to authorities.

According to CHP, Monday afternoon at approximately 1:20 p.m., officers assigned to the California Highway Patrol's San Francisco Area Office responded to a report of a two-vehicle traffic crash on eastbound I-80 coming off of the Bay Bridge near the lanes connecting to I-880.  Responding officers were advised the vehicles involved were described as a gold Honda Accord and a big rig. 

San Francisco CHP and fire personnel arrived on scene and determined the driver and sole occupant of the Honda had suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene. The driver of big rig did not sustain any injury. 

Chopper video from the aftermath showed the Honda had sustained major front-end damage after apparently running into the back of the big rig. The two right lanes were initially blocked the response to the crash.

As of 2:12 p.m., the right lane of I-80 remained closed. The lane closers were significantly slowing eastbound traffic approaching the Bay Bridge from San Francisco, with traffic backed up all the way to the I-80/I-280 interchange.

At around 3 p.m., the Honda had been loaded onto a flatbed tow truck for removal and the right lane reopened shortly afterwards. The investigation into this incident is ongoing. The identity of the deceased will be released by the Alameda Coroner's Office.  

Dave Pehling

Dave Pehling is website managing editor for CBS Bay Area. He started his journalism career doing freelance writing about music in the late 1990s, eventually working as a web writer, editor and producer for KTVU.com in 2003. He began his role with CBS Bay Area in 2015.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.