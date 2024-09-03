Watch CBS News
Santa Clara woman suspected of being distracted in fatal cyclist crash

By Jose Fabian

A Santa Clara woman is suspected of having been distracted when she crashed into and killed a cyclist in Los Altos Hills, the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

The crash happened Feb. 13 on Foothill Expressway, north of Old Oak Court. The sheriff's office identified the cyclist as 38-year-old Maria Jabon of Los Altos.

The driver was identified as 64-year-old Mesfin Mekonnen, and she stayed at the scene to cooperate with investigators.

After months of investigation, the sheriff's office said detectives found evidence that suggests she was "distracted and swerved into the bicycle lane."

Mekonnen now faces charges of felony vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence. The sheriff's office said she turned herself in Friday and was booked into the Marin Jail Facility.

Jose Fabian

Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.

