San Bruno BART station closed after dead person found on platform

SAN BRUNO -- BART authorities confirmed that a deceased person was found on the platform at the San Bruno station on Sunday afternoon, forcing it to be shut down.

The SF BART Alert Twitter account initially posted about a major medical emergency closing the station at around 1:30 p.m.

There is a station closure at San Bruno due to a major medical emergency. Trains are running through San Bruno until further notice. SamTrans is offering mutual aid via bus ECR from South San Francisco and Millbrae to San Bruno station. — BART Alert (@SFBARTalert) September 11, 2022

Transit officials said trains were running through San Bruno station until further notice, with SamTrans offering mutual aid via bus ECR from South San Francisco and Millbrae to San Bruno station.

Authorities later confirmed that a deceased person had been found on the platform. While no foul play is suspected, BART police and the county coroner are responding to the location.

Sadly, a person has been found deceased on the platform. No foul play is suspected. The coroner has been called to the scene where BART Police are responding. https://t.co/zCWLIaiKgV — BART (@SFBART) September 11, 2022

Authorities did not given an estimated time for the reopening of the station. There were no additional details regarding the person found or the circumstances of their demise.