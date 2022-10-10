Davis scores 28 in return, Lakers defeat Warriors 124-121

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) keeps the ball inbound against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of a basketball game in San Francisco, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

SAN FRANCISCO — Anthony Davis scored 28 points in his return to the Lakers lineup after missing two games due to injury, and Los Angeles defeated Golden State 124-121 Sunday night in the Warriors' first game since the practice altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole.

Matt Ryan made a pair of free throws with 5.4 seconds remaining to seal the win. Davis, who sat out two games with lower back tightness, shot 9 for 18 for the Lakers, who won without LeBron James, Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook in the lineup.

Davis, who scored 24 points before halftime, played the opening shift of the second half before taking a seat after 21 total minutes. Kendrick Nunn scored 21 points and Ryan added 20 on 6-for-9 shooting from outside the arc.

Poole led the Warriors with 25 points on 10-for-19 shooting, and added six assists. Green fought with Poole during practice Wednesday. Green apologized to the team a day later and general manager Bob Myers said any potential discipline would be handled internally. Meanwhile, Green was unavailable, saying he will take some time away from the team.

Stephen Curry scored 24 points and Andrew Wiggins added 15 for the Warriors. Jonathan Kuminga (12 points) started in Green's place, while Poole replaced Klay Thompson, who is still building up for the regular season.

In the first half, Davis performed at the level the Lakers will need him if they are to improve on last season's 33-49 regular-season record that left them out of the postseason. Davis shot 7 of 13 before the break, making all eight of his free throws.

The game became close in the second half, and neither team led by more than six points in the fourth quarter.