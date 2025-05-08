Davis Fire that destroyed 13 homes near Reno in 2024 classified as accidental, investigators say

RENO – The Davis Fire that burned south of Reno last year and destroyed over a dozen homes was classified as accidental, with investigators saying it was started by an improperly extinguished campfire or warming fire.

The Davis Fire broke out on the afternoon of Sept. 7, 2024, in the Davis Creek Regional Park, located about 15 miles south of Reno. It sparked during a period of above-average temperatures, in dry conditions and with winds gusting between 30 and 40 mph, firefighters said.

The fire triggered evacuations, power outages, forced school closures and closed highways.

Before crews reached full containment of the fire on Sept. 25, it destroyed 13 homes and several other structures, including a church, while scorching 5,800 acres.

It was started in a day-use area that does not allow campfires under Washoe County Parks regulations, investigators said. A Red Flag Warning was also issued on that day.

On Thursday, the Truckee Fire Protection District and Washoe County Sheriff's Office said in a joint release that it was determined there was no criminal activity related to the cause of the fire and it was classified as accidental.

Officials may reopen the investigation if additional information comes to light.

The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and the Washoe County Sheriff's Office collaborated in the investigation. The Bureau of Land Management, Nevada, and the Nevada State Fire Marshal Division also helped with the investigation.