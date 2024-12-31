Danville police arrest battery suspect after hours-long standoff

Danville police arrested a man who barricaded himself in his house Monday night after police responded to a report the man committed felony battery.

Police responded at 9:11 p.m. to a residence in the 1000 block of Hill Meadow Place in Danville after 44-year-old Kevin James Tse allegedly committed battery.

When police arrived, they discovered Tse—the only person in the house—barricaded himself inside.

Police surrounded the residence, evacuated nearby homes, and called in the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office SWAT team.

Police said they engaged in several hours of negotiation. Tse eventually surrendered without further incident.

Officers arrested Tse and booked him into county jail on suspicion of felony battery.

Anyone with additional information related to the case can contact Sgt. Dan Lynch at dlynch@danville.ca.gov.