Minivan driver arrested in March Danville crash that killed truck passenger

The driver of a minivan that crashed with a truck at a busy intersection in Danville in March was arrested Friday for manslaughter, authorities said.

In a joint statement on Friday, the Danville Police Department and Contra Costa Sheriff's Office said 73-year-old Andrew Chao of Danville was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility for felony vehicular manslaughter.

The arrest stemmed from the crash on March 1 at the intersection of Sycamore Valley Road and Camino Ramon, just east of the Sycamore Valley onramp and offramp from Interstate Highway 680.

The truck overturned in the collision and a passenger in the truck was pronounced dead at the scene. Chao, the driver of the minivan, sustained minor injuries, police said.

After an investigation into the collision, detectives presented the case to the Contra Costa District Attorney's Office last month, which filed manslaughter charges against Chao. An arrest warrant was issued for Chao, and officers arrested him on Friday afternoon, police said.

Chao is being held on $50,000 bail. Jail records show his initial court appearance is scheduled for Monday at Martinez Superior Court.