Danville family's pride flag stolen twice over the weekend

Danville family's pride flag stolen from their home twice over the weekend

DANVILLE -- A Danville family put up a rainbow pride flag on their home to celebrate Pride Month, but the flag has been ripped down and stolen two times.

The second time, Richard Segol says his wife watched the incident play out in real-time on their surveillance camera, as it happened.

"At 3:00 in the morning, my wife is up and sees the camera go off – she looks and sees somebody run up to our driveway, grabs the flag, yanks on it three or four times until it breaks off, and then runs away," he said.

Segol says his family's home isn't the only one in the neighborhood that's been targeted.

"On Saturday evening, our flag and some other neighbors in our area had their flags stolen, and then again last night our flag was stolen," he said. "I think it's hate. Hate for people for whatever way of life they want to live."

His daughter, Lillian, has a theory on the timing of the hits.

"That was pride weekend for San Francisco and New York, so I don't think that it's a coincidence that that was the day they hit a lot of houses," she said. "I don't know why people need to keep doing it. You know? It's pointless."

Their neighborhood isn't the only one where this has recently happened. Another Danville resident shared surveillance video from a few weeks ago that shows two people ripping down their pride flags in the middle of the night.

A Town of Danville spokesperson tells KPIX 5 the Danville Police Department has received two reports of pride flags being stolen recently, one on Sunday and one on Tuesday. However, they have not identified a suspect yet.

"It's disheartening that there is somebody in our neighborhood doing something like this," Segol said.

Though disheartened, the Segols aren't discouraged. They plan to fly pride flag number three for the whole neighborhood to see.

"As soon as I get another flag pole, this flag is going up," he said.

Anyone with information that could help police identify a suspect or suspects is asked to call Detective Dan Lynch with the Danville Police Department at 925-314-3711.