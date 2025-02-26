Danville Bowl announces closure at end of March after property sold

An East Bay bowling alley that says it has been in business for over 60 years announced it will be closing for good on March 31st after the property it is on has been sold to developers.

The Danville Bowl -- which is located on Boone Ct. in Danville -- announced the closure on social media Wednesday afternoon, saying, "It has been the greatest honor to serve this great community during the last 60+ years."

The traditional bowling alley that has 24 lanes additionally operates a sports bar and grill on the premises. It also announced the closure on its website.

"We hope we've provided fun times, smiles, and laughter to everyone who came in. Whether it was throwing some games, enjoying a drink in the lounge, or grabbing a bite in the grill, our goal was to provide memories that would last a lifetime," the post read.

The post went on to say that the property "has been sold to developers who intend to start right away" and that there were a number of East Bay bowling centers still in operation serving the public including in "Dublin, Granada, Clayton, and the new Pinstripes in Walnut Creek."

"We hope that you continue to bowl and let bowling provide joy and happiness into your lives long after we're gone," the post added.

The bowling alley made some headlines during the COVID pandemic when operator said it would not enforce the indoor mask mandate issued by health officials in early August of 2021.