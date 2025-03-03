Watch CBS News
Daly City police arrest woman suspected of pulling horse's tail during youth's riding lesson

A 29-year-old San Francisco woman was arrested over the weekend in connection with an injury to a child who was thrown from a horse last month in Daly City.

The woman allegedly pulled a horse's tail during a riding lesson on Feb. 23 at the Thornton Beach Recreation Area, according to a release from Daly City police.

"The unexpected action startled the horse, resulting in the juvenile being thrown off. The juvenile sustained injuries as a result of the fall," according to police.

The suspect left the area before police arrived. On Saturday, officers arrested her on suspicion of felony child endangerment and she was booked into San Mateo County Main Jail in Redwood City.

Daly City police are asking anyone with information about the case to contact the department's investigations division at (650) 991-8270.

