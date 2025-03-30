Cybertruck parked in Novato driveway vandalized, suspect on the run

Police in Novato are on the search for a suspect who vandalized a Tesla Cybertruck parked in a driveway early Saturday morning.

Around 4:20 a.m., officers said the suspect appeared to case the home before returning with a concrete rock about an hour later.

The suspect then placed duct tape over one of the security cameras before throwing the concrete at the windshield multiple times.

Police said the suspect also slashed the tires and left yellow duct tape with a note saying the tires were damaged.

In a Facebook post, police shared a home surveillance video of the incident.

Officers are also aware of another incident in Novado targeting Telsa vehicles.

Anyone who lives in the Jackon, Truman, Brown, Garner and Washington drives area is advised to check their cameras and report any suspicious activity between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. Saturday.

This comes after Tesla facilities and vehicles have been hit with protests and violence over Elon Musk's role in the Trump administration.