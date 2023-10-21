Crime-plagued Oakland neighborhood mulls hiring private security

OAKLAND -- Violence is plaguing a typically safe neighborhood in Oakland's Laurel District. Residents of a typically safe neighborhood in Oakland's Laurel District say that they're seeing more gun violence as crime has increased in recent months. They feel unsafe and unheard. Now they're looking to hire private security to patrol their streets.

The neighborhood block captain shared surveillance footage with KPIX of a shooting at the corner of Georgia Street and Laurel Ave.

The video shows people inside a black car firing 17 shots at a white car that was driving away.

It happened last Friday night just before 11 p.m. There were no reported injuries.

The neighborhood block captain called the police and offered them the video evidence but, a week later, he said no one came out to collect the footage.

"You are offering things to them to help solve (a crime). Maybe next time that person would be shooting again here because there was no accountability," the block captain told KPIX. He asked that his name not be released out of concern for his safety.

He said the understaffed police department only comes out when someone is hurt. By then, it's often too late.

Officers did come to take a report for a carjacking which occurred on Georgia Street Oct. 4 at around 11:30 a.m. Surveillance video showed a man shoving a UC Berkeley student in front of her house, taking her purse and driving away with her car.

The victim later learned the thief used her car to commit other robberies.

Her family declined an on-camera interview but said burglars tried to break into the house twice this year. They screamed and scared the thieves away both times. The carjacking victim said she is afraid to live in Oakland and is moving out.

"I would like to see more police officers (and 911 dispatchers), which I understand is going to improve. But I think it's taking way too long," said neighbor and Oakland native Carl Searway.

Fed-up neighbors are now looking at hiring private security to patrol their streets during the day.

"It doesn't feel good but, for security, I think it's important," the block captain said. "This is not vigilante stuff, this is just safety. We don't want an armed guard. We just want an extra pair of eyes."

Oakland police said violent crime is up 21 percent this year compared to the same period last year.

Councilwoman Janani Ramachandran represents the district. She said that in addition to requesting more police patrols, residents may be able to hire community safety ambassadors to walk the streets in Laurel District's business corridor.

"There is no one be-all/end-all solution but, combining more OPD presence as well as presence from those out and about in the neighborhood, being those eyes and ears on the street effectively, helping encourage that foot traffic in business, will be a part of that strategy," councilwoman Ramachandran said.

The block captain said change can't come soon enough.

"It doesn't feel really good to be walking outside," the block captain said.