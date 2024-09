SANTA ROSA -- Firefighters quickly halted progress of a vegetation fire off Holst Road east of Santa Rosa, Cal Fire said Sunday evening.

The blaze had burned between 4 and 5 acres as of 6 p.m.

Seven engines, two dozers, two hand crews, two helicopters and four fixed-winged aircraft responded, according to Cal Fire.

Santa Rosa Fire also assisted, along with the Sonoma County Fire District.