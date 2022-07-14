2-alarm fire burns home in North San Jose

SAN JOSE (CBS SF/BCN) – Fire crews took on a two-alarm house fire in San Jose on Thursday afternoon, according to fire department officials.

The fire was reported at 1:08 p.m. at a two-story home in the 1300 block of Sajak Avenue, adjacent to San Jose Municipal Golf Course in North San Jose.

No injuries were reported, but fire officials asked people to avoid the area.

No other information about the fire was immediately available. Check back here for updates.