SONOMA -- The forward progress of the vegetation fire off Lakeville Highway near Sears Point in southern Sonoma County, dubbed the Cougar Fire, has been stopped, Cal Fire said on social media at 2:32 p.m. Sunday.

The fire is holding at 40 acres, Cal Fire said.

There are 13 engines, two dozers, two hand crews, two helicopters and four air tankers battling the blaze, according to Cal Fire.