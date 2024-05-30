Crews contain Richmond brush fire near I-80 that threatened homes

Fire crews in Richmond quickly contained a brush fire that broke out near several homes and I-80 Thursday afternoon.

Shortly before 1 p.m., firefighters were called to the area of Richmond Parkway and Blume Drive, near the interchange with Interstate 80. The fire closed the westbound I-80 off-ramp.

Fire department officials announced the closure at about 1:40 p.m. and asked drivers to avoid the area and take alternate routes. Officials also contacted the CHP for assistance closing the off-ramp.

The fire burned several acres and threatened structures in the area before crews were able to contain it.

Firefighters remained on scene Thursday afternoon. There were no reports of injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.