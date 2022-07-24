Watch CBS News
North Bay News

Crews attack brush fire in Cloverdale slowing traffic on Hwy 101

/ CBS San Francisco

CLOVERDALE -- Crews attacked a brush fire burning near Highway 101 in Cloverdale Sunday afternoon.

The blaze dubbed the River Fire was first reported after 2 p.m. Sunday in Cloverdale River Park and had burned about an acre as of 2:30. 

Firefighters reported they were nearing containment as of 3:16 p.m. after the fire had grown to about 5 acres.

First published on July 24, 2022 / 3:27 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.