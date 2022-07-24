Crews attack brush fire in Cloverdale slowing traffic on Hwy 101
CLOVERDALE -- Crews attacked a brush fire burning near Highway 101 in Cloverdale Sunday afternoon.
The blaze dubbed the River Fire was first reported after 2 p.m. Sunday in Cloverdale River Park and had burned about an acre as of 2:30.
Firefighters reported they were nearing containment as of 3:16 p.m. after the fire had grown to about 5 acres.
