Crews have contained 55% of the Creek Fire in Alameda County, Cal Fire said Tuesday morning.

In a 7:26 a.m. update, Cal Fire said the blaze remained at 744 acres.

The Creek Fire began on Friday evening north of the Calaveras Reservoir near Welch Creek and Calaveras roads in Sunol.

Calaveras Road near the area of the fire remains only accessible to emergency responders and residents, Cal Fire said.