Creek Fire in Alameda County burns over 500 acres Friday night

OAKLAND -- The Sunol Regional Wilderness was evacuated as firefighters battled a wildfire that grew to 577 acres Friday night, the Alameda County Fire Department said.

The Creek Fire at Welch Creek Road and Calavaras Road was 0% contained, Cal Fire said in a Facebook posting.

The fire, reported about 3:52 p.m., continued to advance at moderate speed, the fire department said about 10 p.m.