Crash involving overturned tractor-trailer closes westbound I-80 in San Pablo

/ CBS San Francisco

SAN PABLO (CBS SF) -- CHP issued a severe traffic alert Monday night after a crash involving an overturned tractor trailer on I-80 in San Pablo blocked all westbound lanes.

The alert was issued shortly after 7:30 p.m. Monday evening following the collision on I-80 west of El Portal Drive. 

There were no details released regarding injuries or how many vehicles were involved in the collision.

Motorists are being advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. CHP said there is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.  

First published on May 9, 2022 / 7:49 PM

