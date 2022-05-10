Crash involving overturned tractor-trailer closes westbound I-80 in San Pablo

SAN PABLO (CBS SF) -- CHP issued a severe traffic alert Monday night after a crash involving an overturned tractor trailer on I-80 in San Pablo blocked all westbound lanes.

The alert was issued shortly after 7:30 p.m. Monday evening following the collision on I-80 west of El Portal Drive.

CORRECTION: Traffic Collision and Overturned Tractor Trailer on Westbound I-80 West of El Portal Dr in San Pablo. All Lanes Blocked. https://t.co/ITRwoLsl4h — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) May 10, 2022

There were no details released regarding injuries or how many vehicles were involved in the collision.

Motorists are being advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. CHP said there is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.