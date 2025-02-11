UC San Francisco police officer, 2 others injured in crash

San Francisco police said two people and a UC San Francisco police officer were injured in a crash Tuesday evening.

The crash happened just after 6 p.m. near 16th Street and Potrero Avenue. Police have not said what led to the crash but that an officer in a UC SF patrol car and another vehicle were involved in the crash.

There were two people inside the other vehicle. Both of them were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

The officer was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.