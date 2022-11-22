COVID outbreak closes Santa Clara County Family Justice Center office

Is it RSV, flu, or Covid? How to tell the difference

SAN JOSE -- The Clerk's office at the Santa Clara County Superior Court Family Justice Center Courthouse will be closed on Nov. 22 and 23 due to a staffing shortage from a COVID-19 outbreak.

According to the Santa Clara County Superior Court website, offices will also be closed on Nov. 24 and 25 for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Papers for filing may be submitted in the drop box in the Court lobby or through the electronic filing system at scscourt.org.