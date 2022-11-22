Watch CBS News
Health

COVID outbreak closes Santa Clara County Family Justice Center office

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

Is it RSV, flu, or Covid? How to tell the difference
Is it RSV, flu, or Covid? How to tell the difference 04:36

SAN JOSE -- The Clerk's office at the Santa Clara County Superior Court Family Justice Center Courthouse will be closed on Nov. 22 and 23 due to a staffing shortage from a COVID-19 outbreak.

According to the Santa Clara County Superior Court website, offices will also be closed on Nov. 24 and 25 for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Papers for filing may be submitted in the drop box in the Court lobby or through the electronic filing system at scscourt.org

First published on November 22, 2022 / 12:50 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.