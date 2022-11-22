COVID, flu, RSV triple threat has Bay Area health officials concerned ahead of holidays

SAN JOSE -- Thanksgiving week is here and Bay Area health officials are sounding the alarm ahead of the holiday, warning residents to be cautious and protect themselves from the triple threat of COVID-19, the flu, and other respiratory illnesses.

"Right now, wastewater is showing rising levels of flu in every part of our county -- in every sewershed that we monitor," says Dr. Sarah Rudman, Santa Clara County Deputy Health Officer. In addition to COVID-19, public health officials in Santa Clara County are also monitoring wastewater systems for the flu virus.

The good news, doctors says, is that there are several precautions within reach of virtually everyone to prevent infection.

"Thanksgiving is coming around. I'm also pregnant. So, I wanted to make sure that I took the opportunity to go ahead and get my shot," says Kristen Blake who got a flu shot recently before getting her COVID-19 booster Monday.

At the county's vaccination clinic, there were several people getting their booster shot ahead of the holidays. Jarod Middleton got COVID in February and says he doesn't want to repeat the experience.

"It's ridiculous not to believe that it's real and it's dangerous. And the only way to get rid of it is to follow the protocols," says Jarod Middleton. Middleton says he's planning a small Thanksgiving gathering of family and friends.

Kristen says she's keeping her gathering small, doing everything in her power to protect the precious cargo she's carrying.

"I know that with gathering there's a risk that someone might have it. And I just wanted to make sure that I protected myself," says Kristen.

"Now is the time, but it is not too late for these interventions to work. Getting a flu shot, getting up to date on your COVID booster and using tools like washing hands and wearing masks," says Dr. Sarah Rudman.

