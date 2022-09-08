Coroner's office probes possible heat-related death in San Jose

SAN JOSE -- County coroner officials are investigating the death of a person this week in San Jose to be possibly related to the heat wave gripping much of California and the West.

A spokesperson for the Santa Clara County Office of Emergency Management told KPIX 5 Thursday the death happened in the 95116 zip code.

The spokesperson said the coroner's office was still determining whether the death was heat-related and there was no other information immediately released.

San Jose had a high of 109 degrees on Tuesday at the height of this week's brutal heat wave, breaking the city's record high of 108 degrees set in 2017.