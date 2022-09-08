Coroner's office probes possible heat-related death in San Jose
SAN JOSE -- County coroner officials are investigating the death of a person this week in San Jose to be possibly related to the heat wave gripping much of California and the West.
A spokesperson for the Santa Clara County Office of Emergency Management told KPIX 5 Thursday the death happened in the 95116 zip code.
The spokesperson said the coroner's office was still determining whether the death was heat-related and there was no other information immediately released.
San Jose had a high of 109 degrees on Tuesday at the height of this week's brutal heat wave, breaking the city's record high of 108 degrees set in 2017.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.