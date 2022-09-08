Watch CBS News
South Bay News

Coroner's office probes possible heat-related death in San Jose

/ CBS San Francisco

Heat Wave: San Jose mayor voices outrage over PG&E power outages at hospitals
Heat Wave: San Jose mayor voices outrage over PG&E power outages at hospitals 00:48

SAN JOSE -- County coroner officials are investigating the death of a person this week in San Jose to be possibly related to the heat wave gripping much of California and the West.

A spokesperson for the Santa Clara County Office of Emergency Management told KPIX 5 Thursday the death happened in the 95116 zip code. 

The spokesperson said the coroner's office was still determining whether the death was heat-related and there was no other information immediately released.

San Jose had a high of 109 degrees on Tuesday at the height of this week's brutal heat wave, breaking the city's record high of 108 degrees set in 2017.

First published on September 8, 2022 / 3:54 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.