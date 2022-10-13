Convicted Santa Rosa child molester sentenced to 125 years plus two terms of life without parole

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF/BCN) – A judge sentenced a Santa Rosa man on Tuesday to 125 years plus two terms of life without the possibility of parole for sexual crimes against children, the Sonoma County District Attorney's Office said.

Jose DeJesus-Galindo, 43, was convicted of three felony counts of sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 10, multiple counts of lewd and lascivious acts upon a child under the age of 14, and another count of lewd and lascivious acts upon a child under the age of 14. Prosecutors said the jury also found that DeJesus-Galindo inflicted great bodily injury against one child and that he tied and bound another.

"The victims' strength in sharing their stories gave the jury and the sentencing judge the information needed to remove this predator from society," said District Attorney Jill Ravitch in a statement. "While they can't erase the horror that was done to them, hopefully this sentence will provide some comfort to them going forward."

An investigation into DeJesus-Galindo began in December 2016 when a 6-year-old girl arrived at a hospital with vaginal injuries, prosecutors said. Investigators determined that the crime had occurred at her home in Santa Rosa and that there had been previous instances of molestation.

Charges were filed, and while the case was pending, another victim in 2018 disclosed that DeJesus-Galindo had touched her when she was 11 or 12 years old. Then in 2020, another victim disclosed that DeJesus-Galindo had sexually assaulted her weekly around the same time that he was assaulting her sister, according to the District Attorney's Office.

At sentencing, Sonoma County Superior Court Judge Robert LaForge told DeJesus-Galindo that his crimes were "horrible" and that he would sentence him for longer if he could, prosecutors said.