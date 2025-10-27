Watch CBS News
Contra Costa sheriff searching for murder suspect apparently released by mistake

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Authorities in Contra Costa County announced Monday that they are searching for an inmate suspected of murder who was apparently released by mistake last week.

Officials said 20-year-old Isaiah Jamon Andrews of Kent, Washington was released from the Martinez Detention Facility on Wednesday. At the time, Andrews was held on local charges, a juvenile warrant out of the Sacramento area and an out-of-state warrant for homicide.

Jail records show Andrews was booked into the jail on Oct. 18.

isaiah-jamon-andrews-102725.jpg
Isaiah Jamon Andrews, who was released out of the Martinez Detention Facility in Contra Costa County on Oct. 22, 2025. Andrews was held on local charges, a juvenile warrant out of Sacramento and an out-of-state warrant for homicide. Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office

In a statement, deputies said they launched a search of the immediate area after realizing Andrews was released but were not able to find him.

Deputies said the search is ongoing by the U.S. Marshals Service and local law enforcement agencies have also been notified.

Anyone with information on Andrews' whereabouts is asked to contact the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office by calling 925-646-2441, emailing tips@so.cccounty.us or by leaving an anonymous voice message at 866-846-3592.

