Contra Costa health officials confirm measles case, potential exposures in Walnut Creek

Health officials in the East Bay announced Monday that a person who visited several stores in the Walnut Creek area ahead of Christmas has tested positive for measles.

According to Contra Costa Health, the case was identified on Christmas Eve. The person was contagious in public between Dec. 17 and 24.

Officials said person made visits to several stores during that time, including Anthropolgie at 1149 South Main Street on Dec. 17 or Dec. 19. On Dec. 18, the person also visited Macy's and Alo in Broadway Plaza and the Apple Store on 1200 South Main Street.

In addition to the retail establishments, the person also visited Stat Med urgent care in Lafayette on Dec. 21 and the emergency department at Kaiser Permanente Walnut Creek Medical Center on Dec. 23 and 24.

People who may have been at the above locations on those dates may be at risk for developing measles, particularly if unvaccinated, pregnant or immunocompromised. A highly contagious respiratory virus, measles can linger in the air or on surfaces for more than an hour after a contagious person leaves an area.

Officials said symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes and a rash that spreads over the body. Symptoms can develop seven to 21 days after exposure.

Anyone with who may develop symptoms is urged to stay home and contact their healthcare provider immediately.

Residents who are unvaccinated against the measles are urged to get immunized with two doses of the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine. Officials said a "large majority" of county residents are fully vaccinated, having lifetime protection against measles infection.

In a statement Monday, Contra Costa Health said the agency is conducting contact tracing and notifying local healthcare providers to be vigilent for possible cases.